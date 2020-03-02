CRICKET fans will be able to visit the Marcus Trescothick Pavilion this season.

The current Somerset Pavilion at the Cooper Associates County Grounf will be renamed at an official ceremony on April 3, followed by a special dinner marking the event.

Trescothick retired from professional cricket at the end of last season.

The honour comes in recognition of his outstanding service and performances for the club during a career spanning some 26 years and 27 seasons.

In his more than two decades, he scored more than 29,000 runs across all formats.

He has scored more First Class centuries (52) and more List A runs (7374) than any player in the Club’s history. He also holds the Club record for the most catches in First Class Cricket (443).

The man from Keynsham also represented his country with distinction in 76 Tests, captaining the side on two occasions. He also played in 123 ODIs and three IT20s.

SCCC director of cricket, Andy Hurry said: “This is a fitting tribute to someone who has given so much to this club both on and off the field.

"Marcus is without a doubt one of the finest players ever to have represented Somerset County Cricket Club.

"During his 27 seasons as a player he gave his heart and soul to Somerset Cricket, and his passion and enthusiasm for the Club never wavered.

"His drive, determination and will to succeed took him to the very top and his desire to help those around him in the dressing room is remarkable.

"When the suggestion to rename the Somerset Pavilion after Marcus was put to the club’s General Committee recently it was unanimously approved, which just goes to show that he is held in the very highest regard by those connected to the Club.

"His work off the field, particularly with the PCA, mental health charities and local charities once again highlights that he is a great man and not just a great cricketer.”

Marcus said: “Obviously this is a real honour and something that makes me feel extremely proud and humble.

"It was incredibly special to have a stand bearing my name, but for the club to have taken the decision to rename the Somerset Pavilion is amazing.

"I’m not ashamed to say that I was pretty emotional when they told me. I always said that I wanted a roof on my stand and now I’ve got one.

Marcus and family during Somerset's final home game of last season

"Somerset County Cricket Club is extremely close to my heart and it continues to be a huge part of my life.

"I can’t thank the staff, the players and of course the members and supporters for everything that they have done for me for nearly 30 years."

The Marcus Trescothick Dinner will take place in the 1875 Club on the evening of April 3.

Tickets for the event, which includes a welcome drink, a three-course meal and an extensive Q&A with Marcus, cost £80.

Dress code is lounge suits.

The Marcus Trescothick Stand will now be renamed The River Stand.

For more information please call Spencer Bishop on 01823 425316 or email spencerb@somersetcountycc.co.uk.